LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: Four new cases, one fatality & 18 intubated

26 May 2020
1 Views

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced four new cases of the coronavirus in our country in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases is 2.882, of which 55,2% are men, while 627 (21.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1.640 (56.9%) are related to an already known case.
Eighteen of our fellow citizens are intubated and their average age is 69 years, five (27.8%) are women and the rest are men while 83.3% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years of age.

A total of 101 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

Finally, we had another recorded death making the total number of losses 172 in the country, 51 of which were women (29.7%) and the rest were men.

The median age of our deceased fellow citizens was 76 years and 94.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 and over.
A total of 155.037 clinical samples have been tested.

You may be interested

Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priority
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priority

Panos - May 26, 2020

The Prime Minister put an end to the scenarios of early elections or reshuffle in the interview he gave to…

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week

Panos - May 26, 2020

The weather will change, with weather services forecasting rain and storms that will become worse on Tuesday. According to National…

Coronavirus Greece: Four new cases, one fatality & 18 intubated
GREECE
shares37 views
GREECE
shares37 views

Coronavirus Greece: Four new cases, one fatality & 18 intubated

makis - May 25, 2020

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced four new cases of the coronavirus in our country in the last 24 hours. The total…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priority
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priority

Panos - May 26, 2020

The Prime Minister put an end to the scenarios of early elections or reshuffle in the interview he gave to Star channel and the journalist Mara Zaharea.…

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week

Panos - May 26, 2020

The weather will change, with weather services forecasting rain and storms that will become worse on Tuesday. According to National Observatory of Athens' weather service 'meteo', heavy…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priority
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Mitsotakis: Neither reshuffle nor elections – Reforms is our priority

Panos - May 26, 2020

The Prime Minister put an end to the scenarios of early elections or reshuffle in the interview he gave to Star channel and the journalist Mara Zaharea.…

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather to change, with rainstorms, gusty winds and hail to the end of the week

Panos - May 26, 2020

The weather will change, with weather services forecasting rain and storms that will become worse on Tuesday. According to National Observatory of Athens' weather service 'meteo', heavy…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments