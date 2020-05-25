Weather forecast: Fair
7 Views
Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.
Winds will blow northerly in the southeast at 5-7 Beaufort, and southerly everywhere else at 3-5 Beaufort.
Temperatures will rise towards seasonal highs at 12C – 24C, reaching 23C in northern regions and 25C in the south.
You may be interested
DEFENCE
shares3 views
DEFENCE
shares3 views
EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZPanos - May 25, 2020
The EU Foreign Affairs Council expressed strong condemnation of the violations of Greek airspace and territorial waters of Greece, as…
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views
Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1stPanos - May 25, 2020
More details will be provided at the regular press briefing Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Sunday that the primary…
GREECE
shares88 views
GREECE
shares88 views
Watch Turkish coast guard boats provoke Frontex vessel in Greek waters (video)makis - May 21, 2020
In a highly egregious move, a Turkish coast guard vessel demanded that a Frontex boat patrolling in Greek territorial waters…
Leave a Comment