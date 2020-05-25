LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

25 May 2020
7 Views

Fair weather across the country, with some sparse local rains developing in Macedonia and later in the evening in Thrace.

Winds will blow northerly in the southeast at 5-7 Beaufort, and southerly everywhere else at 3-5 Beaufort.

Temperatures will rise towards seasonal highs at 12C – 24C, reaching 23C in northern regions and 25C in the south.

You may be interested

EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZ
DEFENCE
shares3 views
DEFENCE
shares3 views

EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZ

Panos - May 25, 2020

The EU Foreign Affairs Council expressed strong condemnation of the violations of Greek airspace and territorial waters of Greece, as…

Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st

Panos - May 25, 2020

More details will be provided at the regular press briefing Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Sunday that the primary…

Watch Turkish coast guard boats provoke Frontex vessel in Greek waters (video)
GREECE
shares88 views
GREECE
shares88 views

Watch Turkish coast guard boats provoke Frontex vessel in Greek waters (video)

makis - May 21, 2020

In a highly egregious move, a Turkish coast guard vessel demanded that a Frontex boat patrolling in Greek territorial waters…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZ
DEFENCE
shares3 views
DEFENCE
shares3 views

EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZ

Panos - May 25, 2020

The EU Foreign Affairs Council expressed strong condemnation of the violations of Greek airspace and territorial waters of Greece, as well as Turkey’s illegal oil drilling activity…

Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st

Panos - May 25, 2020

More details will be provided at the regular press briefing Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Sunday that the primary schools and kindergartens would open on June…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZ
DEFENCE
shares3 views
DEFENCE
shares3 views

EU strongly condemns Turkish violations of Greek airspace and territorial water and oil drilling plans in Cypriot EEZ

Panos - May 25, 2020

The EU Foreign Affairs Council expressed strong condemnation of the violations of Greek airspace and territorial waters of Greece, as well as Turkey’s illegal oil drilling activity…

Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st

Panos - May 25, 2020

More details will be provided at the regular press briefing Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Sunday that the primary schools and kindergartens would open on June…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments