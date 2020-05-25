Coronavirus Greece: Four new cases, one fatality & 18 intubated

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced four new cases of the coronavirus in our country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases is 2.882, of which 55,2% are men, while 627 (21.8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1.640 (56.9%) are related to an already known case.

Eighteen of our fellow citizens are intubated and their average age is 69 years, five (27.8%) are women and the rest are men while 83.3% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years of age.

A total of 101 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

Finally, we had another recorded death making the total number of losses 172 in the country, 51 of which were women (29.7%) and the rest were men.

The median age of our deceased fellow citizens was 76 years and 94.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 and over.

A total of 155.037 clinical samples have been tested.