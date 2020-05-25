Cafes, restaurants reopening with strict safety rules

Greece’s cafes and restaurants are reopening for business on Monday following a long hiatus, as they closed just over two months ago due to the coronavirus curfews, home quarantines, and the strict preventive measures imposed by health authorities against the pandemic.

Cafes and restaurants will open with some restrictions in place, such as a distance of between 70 cm to 1.7 meters between seats and a maximum of six seated customers.

Other measures include:

– Compliance with instructions by employees and

– Also the observance of the rules of hygiene in the common areas and the toilets.

– Avoiding overcrowding

– Observance of personal hygiene measures (“that is, to wash our hands with soap and water or to apply hygiene with an alcoholic solution before eating, to cover the cough or sneezing with the inside of the elbow”).

– There is no limit in the case of a family with minor children.

– Depending on the job of the staff, there is an obligation to use a mask or face shield.