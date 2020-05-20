Weather forecast: Fair
Fair weather throughout the country, with some sparse clouding in central and northern regions.
High concentrations of African dust in the atmosphere will continue into Wednesday.
Winds will blow southerly in both western and eastern parts of the country at 3-4 Beaufort and will also develop at this scale later in the day in the Aegean.
Temperatures high nationwide, between 17C-33C in northern parts and between 23C-37C in central and southern parts of the country.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis announces 24 billion package to restart economy (video)makis - May 20, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 24 billion package to “win the war of the economy” which will be released…
Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British touristsPanos - May 20, 2020
Greece has offered to waive its 14-day coronavirus quarantine for British tourists and holiday firms are planning to restart flights…
TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in GreecePanos - May 20, 2020
Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season…
Leave a Comment