PM Mitsotakis to announce the government’s plan for labour, economy and tourism at 18.00
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce the government’s plan for labour, the economy and tourism on Wednesday, at 18.00.
Details of the plan will be presented by the relevant ministers immediately afterward.
The government’s plan for tourism will be coherent, including not just health and travel protocols but also support for labour, taxation and liquidity provided by the state, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Tuesday to ANT1 TV.
He explained that the government’s protective umbrella will cover both full-time employees, who will be supported both in terms of their social insurance contributions and in terms of overall payroll costs, as well as seasonal full-time or part-time employees.
“What we are doing is to support this sector, for a sufficient period of time, until turnover returns to satisfactory levels,” he noted.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis announces 24 billion package to restart economy (video)makis - May 20, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 24 billion package to “win the war of the economy” which will be released…
Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British touristsPanos - May 20, 2020
Greece has offered to waive its 14-day coronavirus quarantine for British tourists and holiday firms are planning to restart flights…
TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in GreecePanos - May 20, 2020
Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season…
Leave a Comment