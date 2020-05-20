PM Mitsotakis announces 24 billion package to restart economy (video)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 24 billion package to “win the war of the economy” which will be released in three pillars of the economy, during his speech to the Greek people. The three pillars are job support, tax cuts and boosting entrepreneurship.
As he said, it is a bridge program in order to move from the recession brought about by the pandemic all over the world to recovery and development.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce the government’s plan for labour, the economy and tourism on Wednesday, at 18.00.
The PM will stress that the government’s priority is to protect jobs. And to help industry professionals prepare their big counterattack in 2021. Because defending employment is a prerequisite for a return to growth. And massive job losses mean nothing more than an increase in inequalities.
Details of the plan will be presented by the relevant ministers immediately afterward.
