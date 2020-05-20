LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis announces 24 billion package to restart economy (video)

20 May 2020
4 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 24 billion package to “win the war of the economy” which will be released in three pillars of the economy, during his speech to the Greek people. The three pillars are job support, tax cuts and boosting entrepreneurship.

As he said, it is a bridge program in order to move from the recession brought about by the pandemic all over the world to recovery and development.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce the government’s plan for labour, the economy and tourism on Wednesday, at 18.00.

The PM will stress that the government’s priority is to protect jobs. And to help industry professionals prepare their big counterattack in 2021. Because defending employment is a prerequisite for a return to growth. And massive job losses mean nothing more than an increase in inequalities.

Details of the plan will be presented by the relevant ministers immediately afterward.

You may be interested

Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists

Panos - May 20, 2020

Greece has offered to waive its 14-day coronavirus quarantine for British tourists and holiday firms are planning to restart flights…

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece

Panos - May 20, 2020

Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season…

Coronavirus Greece – Only 4 news cases confirmed in past 24 hours
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Coronavirus Greece – Only 4 news cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Panos - May 20, 2020

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on coronavirus, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said during the last 24 hours, four new…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists

Panos - May 20, 2020

Greece has offered to waive its 14-day coronavirus quarantine for British tourists and holiday firms are planning to restart flights from mid June in what could be…

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece

Panos - May 20, 2020

Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season by preparing health protocols and security measures…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British tourists

Panos - May 20, 2020

Greece has offered to waive its 14-day coronavirus quarantine for British tourists and holiday firms are planning to restart flights from mid June in what could be…

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece

Panos - May 20, 2020

Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season by preparing health protocols and security measures…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments