Coronavirus Greece – Only 4 news cases confirmed in past 24 hours
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on coronavirus, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said during the last 24 hours, four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, no deaths, while the total number of cases is now 2,840.
As he said 95 patients had been discharged from the intensive care units, while 22 people are being treated intubated.
Regarding the opening of primary schools, Mr. Tsiodras said that there are different views. There is no specific scientific data that children are not at risk of returning to school. The available data does not guarantee that the child will go to school and will not get sick – there are also children who are seriously ill. It’s not that it can’t happen, but it’s rare, he said.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis announces 24 billion package to restart economy (video)makis - May 20, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 24 billion package to “win the war of the economy” which will be released…
Daily Mail: Hope for summer holidays as Greece becomes first country to offer to waive 14-day quarantine for British touristsPanos - May 20, 2020
Greece has offered to waive its 14-day coronavirus quarantine for British tourists and holiday firms are planning to restart flights…
TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in GreecePanos - May 20, 2020
Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season…
Leave a Comment