Coronavirus Greece – Only 4 news cases confirmed in past 24 hours

20 May 2020
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on coronavirus, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said during the last 24 hours, four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, no deaths, while the total number of cases is now 2,840.
As he said 95 patients had been discharged from the intensive care units, while 22 people are being treated intubated.

Regarding the opening of primary schools, Mr. Tsiodras said that there are different views. There is no specific scientific data that children are not at risk of returning to school. The available data does not guarantee that the child will go to school and will not get sick – there are also children who are seriously ill. It’s not that it can’t happen, but it’s rare, he said.

