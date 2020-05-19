Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. The concentrations of African dust will remain high. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 36C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between 17C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-36C. Mostly fair in Athens, 20C-38C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 17C-32C.
You may be interested
Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a daymakis - May 18, 2020
Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because…
8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!Panos - May 18, 2020
Space is vast, but it may not be so lonely after all: A study finds the Milky Way is teeming…
New evidence that grandmothers were crucial for human evolutionPanos - May 18, 2020
For years, anthropologists and evolutionary biologists have struggled to explain the existence of menopause, a life stage that humans do…
Leave a Comment