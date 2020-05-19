LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

19 May 2020
9 Views

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. The concentrations of African dust will remain high. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 36C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between 17C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-36C. Mostly fair in Athens, 20C-38C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 17C-32C.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day
GREECE
shares67 views
GREECE
shares67 views

Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day

makis - May 18, 2020

Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because…

8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!
GREECE
shares37 views
GREECE
shares37 views

8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!

Panos - May 18, 2020

Space is vast, but it may not be so lonely after all: A study finds the Milky Way is teeming…

New evidence that grandmothers were crucial for human evolution
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

New evidence that grandmothers were crucial for human evolution

Panos - May 18, 2020

For years, anthropologists and evolutionary biologists have struggled to explain the existence of menopause, a life stage that humans do…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day
GREECE
shares67 views
GREECE
shares67 views

Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day

makis - May 18, 2020

Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because of the virus. The total number of…

8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!
GREECE
shares37 views
GREECE
shares37 views

8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!

Panos - May 18, 2020

Space is vast, but it may not be so lonely after all: A study finds the Milky Way is teeming with billions of planets that are about…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day
GREECE
shares67 views
GREECE
shares67 views

Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day

makis - May 18, 2020

Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because of the virus. The total number of…

8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!
GREECE
shares37 views
GREECE
shares37 views

8.8 billion habitable Earth-size planets exist in Milky Way alone!

Panos - May 18, 2020

Space is vast, but it may not be so lonely after all: A study finds the Milky Way is teeming with billions of planets that are about…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments