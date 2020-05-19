Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day
Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because of the virus. The total number of cases stands 2836, of which 55.1% are men, while the fatalities are 165.
Thera are 24 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years, with 9 (37.5%) being females and the rest males. 91.7% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 90 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
You may be interested
Global media cover re-opening of the AcropolisPanos - May 19, 2020
From the French News Agency to Al Jazeera, global media outlets covered the reopening of the emblematic archeological site at…
French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rulesPanos - May 19, 2020
French top judges banned the use of surveillance drones by police to monitor public compliance with coronavirus-related restrictions, citing privacy…
Greece’s top football league to start on June 6Panos - May 19, 2020
The governing body of Greece’s top football competition, “Super League 1” unanimously decided on Monday to set the resumption of…
Leave a Comment