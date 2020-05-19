LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day

19 May 2020
2 Views

Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because of the virus. The total number of cases stands 2836, of which 55.1% are men, while the fatalities are 165.

Thera are 24 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years, with 9 (37.5%) being females and the rest males. 91.7% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 90 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

You may be interested

Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis

Panos - May 19, 2020

From the French News Agency to Al Jazeera, global media outlets covered the reopening of the emblematic archeological site at…

French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rules
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rules

Panos - May 19, 2020

French top judges banned the use of surveillance drones by police to monitor public compliance with coronavirus-related restrictions, citing privacy…

Greece’s top football league to start on June 6
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Greece’s top football league to start on June 6

Panos - May 19, 2020

The governing body of Greece’s top football competition, “Super League 1” unanimously decided on Monday to set the resumption of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis

Panos - May 19, 2020

From the French News Agency to Al Jazeera, global media outlets covered the reopening of the emblematic archeological site at the Acropolis two months after the Covid-19…

French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rules
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rules

Panos - May 19, 2020

French top judges banned the use of surveillance drones by police to monitor public compliance with coronavirus-related restrictions, citing privacy issues. The authorities’ use of drones to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Global media cover re-opening of the Acropolis

Panos - May 19, 2020

From the French News Agency to Al Jazeera, global media outlets covered the reopening of the emblematic archeological site at the Acropolis two months after the Covid-19…

French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rules
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

French judges ban police surveillance drones related to Covid-19 compliance rules

Panos - May 19, 2020

French top judges banned the use of surveillance drones by police to monitor public compliance with coronavirus-related restrictions, citing privacy issues. The authorities’ use of drones to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments