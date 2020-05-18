Weather forecast: Hot
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. The concentrations of African dust will remain high. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 15C to 36C. Mostly fair in the eastern and the western parts with temperatures between 17C and 39C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-36C. Mostly fair in Athens, 20C-38C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 17C-32C.
You may be interested
Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original datemakis - May 15, 2020
Shopping malls will reopen to the public this Monday, May 18, two weeks earlier than the initial plan, after the…
JOKER resultsPanos - May 14, 2020
The winning numbers from the JOKER draw are as follows:
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits downtown Athens – Talks to citizens and shop owners (video)makis - May 14, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Ermou Street, in order to talk to shopkeepers and citizens and gauge the main road…
Leave a Comment