Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day
Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because of the virus. The total number of cases stands 2836, of which 55.1% are men, while the fatalities are 165.
Thera are 24 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years, with 9 (37.5%) being females and the rest males.
91.7% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 90 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
