LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – Only 2 cases recorded in a day

18 May 2020
69 Views

Only two new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Greece, while two people died because of the virus. The total number of cases stands 2836, of which 55.1% are men, while the fatalities are 165.

Thera are 24 patients being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years, with 9 (37.5%) being females and the rest males.

91.7% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 90 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

You may be interested

Temperatures break 160-year record in Greece
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Temperatures break 160-year record in Greece

Panos - May 19, 2020

Temperatures at the centre of Athens broke records this past weekend, the National Observatory of Athens said on Monday, rising…

ABC news: Unlikely underdog Greece is beating the coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

ABC news: Unlikely underdog Greece is beating the coronavirus

Panos - May 19, 2020

ABC News reports that against opposing odds, Greece is beating the coronavirus, but warns that like all ancient heroes the…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - May 19, 2020

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Temperatures break 160-year record in Greece
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Temperatures break 160-year record in Greece

Panos - May 19, 2020

Temperatures at the centre of Athens broke records this past weekend, the National Observatory of Athens said on Monday, rising to nearly 37C degrees (98.6F) both days…

ABC news: Unlikely underdog Greece is beating the coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

ABC news: Unlikely underdog Greece is beating the coronavirus

Panos - May 19, 2020

ABC News reports that against opposing odds, Greece is beating the coronavirus, but warns that like all ancient heroes the test is not over yet. For weeks,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Temperatures break 160-year record in Greece
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Temperatures break 160-year record in Greece

Panos - May 19, 2020

Temperatures at the centre of Athens broke records this past weekend, the National Observatory of Athens said on Monday, rising to nearly 37C degrees (98.6F) both days…

ABC news: Unlikely underdog Greece is beating the coronavirus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

ABC news: Unlikely underdog Greece is beating the coronavirus

Panos - May 19, 2020

ABC News reports that against opposing odds, Greece is beating the coronavirus, but warns that like all ancient heroes the test is not over yet. For weeks,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments