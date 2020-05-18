LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: Fifteen new cases & one death in the last 24 hours

18 May 2020
A total of 15 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Greece in the last 24 hours making the total number of cases in Greece 2.834.

The health ministry announced on Sunday that there are currently 22 patients intubated.

The total number of fatalities in the country is 163 as one more death was recorded in the past 24 hours, 43 of which are women.

Ninety people have been released from ICUs all over the country.

