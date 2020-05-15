Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date
Shopping malls will reopen to the public this Monday, May 18, two weeks earlier than the initial plan, after the government received the green light by the Special Committee of Infectious Diseases.
According to today’s decision, which was announced by Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis on public broadcaster ERT, zoological parks, botanical gardens, aesthetic and dietary institutes, and dog training services will also reopen next Monday.
The committee was swayed to allow the reopening of malls specifically after a detailed plan presented by the Ministry of Development included a series of safety measures. This fact, together with the positive news from the front of the epidemiological development, contributed to the green light.
