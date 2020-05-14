LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

14 May 2020
11 Views

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust from Africa. Mostly fair weather and temperatures ranging from 12C and 30C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 29C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 12C and 33C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-30C. Mostly fair in Athens, 13C-30C; the same for Thessaloniki, 12C-29C.

You may be interested

FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11

Panos - May 14, 2020

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally disclosed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of aiding two Al-Qaeda…

Is a coup really looming in Turkey?
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Is a coup really looming in Turkey?

Panos - May 14, 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate Turkey’s economic turmoil, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has found itself…

Greek PM Mitsotakis invited Pope Francis to Greece
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis invited Pope Francis to Greece

Panos - May 14, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Pope Francis to Greece, as soon as circumstances allowed, during a telephone conversation on Wednesday.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11

Panos - May 14, 2020

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally disclosed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of aiding two Al-Qaeda hijackers in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist…

Is a coup really looming in Turkey?
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Is a coup really looming in Turkey?

Panos - May 14, 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate Turkey’s economic turmoil, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has found itself accused of coup incitement in a fresh…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

FBI accidentally reveals Saudi diplomat linked to 9/11

Panos - May 14, 2020

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accidentally disclosed the name of a Saudi diplomat suspected of aiding two Al-Qaeda hijackers in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist…

Is a coup really looming in Turkey?
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Is a coup really looming in Turkey?

Panos - May 14, 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate Turkey’s economic turmoil, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has found itself accused of coup incitement in a fresh…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments