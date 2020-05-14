PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits downtown Athens – Talks to citizens and shop owners (video)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Ermou Street, in order to talk to shopkeepers and citizens and gauge the main road sentiment after the lifting of the restrictive measures in the commercial “hub” of Athens.
The prime minister talked to shop owners, listened to their concerns and asked about business.
Many workers thanked Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the effective management of the health crisis and at the same time conveyed the financial difficulties their businesses faced due to the effects of the pandemic.
“It is becoming a little busier, as people are starting to move again, it will increase,” he said.
Responding to the concerns of people in the market about the prospects of tourism, Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out that “we will find a way for people to come safely”. “I estimate that from the end of June we will see a different story,” he added.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed particular interest in the implementation of health protection measures. He talked to security guards at the entrance of several stores, asked about the maximum number of customers depending on the area of each space and noted the observance of distances in the cash registers.
The prime minister stopped for a few minutes at the Church of Panagia Kapnikarea to light a candle.
