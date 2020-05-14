Greek PM Mitsotakis invited Pope Francis to Greece
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Pope Francis to Greece, as soon as circumstances allowed, during a telephone conversation on Wednesday.
The PM talked with the head of the Roman Catholic Church about the challenge facing the world in due to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to address it.
The Greek PM informed the Pontiff about Greece’s initiatives on the protection of the environment, stressing it was high on the Greek agenda.
You may be interested
Is a coup really looming in Turkey?Panos - May 14, 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate Turkey’s economic turmoil, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has found itself…
Coronavirus Greece – Three new deathsPanos - May 14, 2020
Another 16 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Greece, according to a written statement released on Wednesday by professor…
Weather forecast: FairPanos - May 14, 2020
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The…
Leave a Comment