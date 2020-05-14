LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – Three new deaths

14 May 2020
Another 16 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Greece, according to a written statement released on Wednesday by professor of Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras. The total number of cases is 2,760, of which 55.4% are men. There are three more recorded fatalities raising the death toll to 155. 41 were women (26.5%) and the rest were men.

Of these, 610 (22.1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,402 (50.8%) are related to an already known case.

28 patients are being treated intubated. Their median age is 71 years. Ten (35.7%) are women and the rest are men. 96.4% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

88 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

