Weather forecast: Fair
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. The weather conditions favour the transfer of dust from Africa. Mostly fair weather and temperatures ranging from 12C and 30C. Scattered clouds in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 29C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 12C and 33C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-30C. Mostly fair in Athens, 13C-30C; the same for Thessaloniki, 12C-29C.
