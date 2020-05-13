Movie script about Greek village life wins awards for British author
A novel depicting life in a Greek coastal village, entitled “Girl Gone Greek,” has been retooled into an award-winning script, recognized as Winner for Best Script 2018 at the London Greek Film Festival. The new project was also shortlisted in the award for Best Scripts at the 2020 Santorini Film Festival.
The author, Rebecca Hall, originally took it upon herself to write the novel in a bid to improve the battered image of her beloved adopted nation of Greece.
Hall, who originally hailed from the UK, arrived years ago in a small coastal town in Greece to teach English. But after too much finger-pointing was directed at Greece during the 2008 global economic crisis, Hall decided to help her adopted country.
In Girl Gone Greek, Hall sought to portray the life, people and culture of the small Greek town where she lived as the only foreigner. Hall wrote the fictionalized account of her life in the village so that readers might have the opportunity to see the real Greece.
“There’s enough negativity in the world these days. Even through a small way, I want to showcase the best around me. Maybe ‘Girl Gone Greek’ can do that,” she says in an interview published on the book’s website.
Source: Greek Reporter
