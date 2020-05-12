TUI CEO: Greece and Cyprus well-prepared for summer
Friedrich Joussen, the CEO of TUI GROUP said Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Spain, Austria and Denmark are among the destinations that are “well prepared” for the summer tourist season.
“We have developed a health check for all tourist destinations and will only offer holidays in safe countries,” he said in an interview with BILD television, stressing that Germany must first open up its own borders.
“Mallorca is in the first place definitely. Hotels there have been tested and could be opened immediately and host tourists. Similarly, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Bulgaria are well prepared for summer tourism. And of course, Austria and Denmark, “said the German businessman.
Making special reference to Greece, he clarified that some hotels have been left vacant, in order to receive tourists in case they become infected with coronavirus.
