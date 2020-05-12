Iranian missile strikes own ship, Navy says 19 killed
An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support vessel near its target, killing at least 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iran’s navy said in a statement on Monday.
The friendly fire incident happened Sunday near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported Monday.
Source: haaretz
