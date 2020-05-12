Greek Medicines body (EOF) bans two antiseptic products from market
The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) banned the distribution and sale of ANTY CLEAN biocides and “Total Care antiseptic hand gel”, as they have not been approved by the Agency.
The company of Antoniadis Stylianos, which is responsible for ANTY CLEAN, must contact the recipients of the product immediately and withdraw it from the market, within a reasonable period of time.
Furthermore, the companies S.D FOOD I.K.E and VASSO VDK TRADING, as well as any other company that traded “Total Care antiseptic hand gel” must immediately contact its recipients and withdraw it from the market within a reasonable time.
