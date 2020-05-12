Athens downtown urban renewal plan receives green light (photos)
The Athens municipality held a teleconference on Monday and gave the green light the implementation of an Athens downtown urban renewal plan.
The plan provides for a 6.8 km-long pedestrianized walk that also includes the Athens historical center.
National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) professor George Yannis said during the presentation of the plan to the municipal councilors that 50,000 sq.m. of free public space will be made accessible to citizens and visitors upon completion of the project, as well as a new bike lane on Panepistimiou Street, the historic areas of Plaka and the Commercial Triangle, but also Herodou Attikou, Mitropoleos, Ermou and Athinas streets, which will be converted into car-free areas.
This is “a visionary project, which will re-introduce us to the city of Athens,” the mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, stressed.
You may be interested
Israel PM Netanyahu says all children should be microchippedPanos - May 12, 2020
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for all children to be microchipped in the name of protecting public health.…
Greek Parliamentary committee overwhelmingly ratifies EastMed gas pipelinePanos - May 12, 2020
The Standing Committee on Production and Trade overwhelmingly ratified the intergovernmental agreement Greece-Cyprus-Israel-Italy for the construction of the EastMed gas…
Heat wave with temperatures up to 35C expected in Greece this weekPanos - May 12, 2020
The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from…
Leave a Comment