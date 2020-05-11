LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece

11 May 2020
Only six new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Greece as the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The total number of cases in Greece reached 2,716, with 55% of them being male.

The fatalities stand at 151, with 40 being females (26.5%) and the rest males. The median age of death was 75 years and 93.4% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.

There are 30 intubated patients in the ICU. The median age of the intubated is 67 years. Ten are women and the rest are men. 96.7% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

