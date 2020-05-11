LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

11 May 2020
12 Views

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 06C to 27C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 27C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-24C. Mostly fair in Athens, 10C-26C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 10C-25C.

You may be interested

Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week

Panos - May 11, 2020

The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from…

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece

Panos - May 11, 2020

Only six new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Greece as the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. The total…

The documents required to travel to Greek islands from Monday, May 11
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

The documents required to travel to Greek islands from Monday, May 11

Panos - May 11, 2020

The Greek Ministry of Shipping announced on Sunday the people permitted to travel by ship and ferry to the islands…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week

Panos - May 11, 2020

The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from the start of next week, pushing the…

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece

Panos - May 11, 2020

Only six new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Greece as the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. The total number of cases in Greece reached 2,716,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Heatwave expected to hit Greece next week

Panos - May 11, 2020

The arrival of warm air masses from Africa is expected to send temperatures soaring in Greece and southern Europe from the start of next week, pushing the…

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Greece

Panos - May 11, 2020

Only six new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Greece as the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday. The total number of cases in Greece reached 2,716,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments