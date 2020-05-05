Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in the eastern parts and temperatures between 11C and 24C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in Athens, 12C-21C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-21C.