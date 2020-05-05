LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

5 May 2020
Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in the eastern parts and temperatures between 11C and 24C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in Athens, 12C-21C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-21C.

Mitsotakis on CNN: For Greece, the legacy of the crisis is the feeling of collective success (video)
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Mitsotakis on CNN: For Greece, the legacy of the crisis is the feeling of collective success (video)

makis - May 04, 2020

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to Nic Robertson on CNN in the context of a report on the…

US doubles down on Turkey S-400 sanctions threats
DEFENCE
shares50 views
DEFENCE
shares50 views

US doubles down on Turkey S-400 sanctions threats

Panos - May 04, 2020

The Donald Trump administration doubled down on Thursday on threats to sanction Turkey should it activate the Russian S-400 missile…

Coronavirus Greece: 6 new cases, 2.626 in total, 1 death
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

Coronavirus Greece: 6 new cases, 2.626 in total, 1 death

Panos - May 04, 2020

There were six new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death from Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours announced…

