Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Clouds, rain and northwesterly winds are forecast for Tuesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C. Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon in the eastern parts and temperatures between 11C and 24C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in Athens, 12C-21C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-21C.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis on CNN: For Greece, the legacy of the crisis is the feeling of collective success (video)makis - May 04, 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to Nic Robertson on CNN in the context of a report on the…
US doubles down on Turkey S-400 sanctions threatsPanos - May 04, 2020
The Donald Trump administration doubled down on Thursday on threats to sanction Turkey should it activate the Russian S-400 missile…
Coronavirus Greece: 6 new cases, 2.626 in total, 1 deathPanos - May 04, 2020
There were six new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death from Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours announced…
Leave a Comment