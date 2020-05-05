Coronavirus Greece: Six new cases, two dead, 35 people in ICUs

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced six new cases of the new coronavirus in Greece, with the total number now amounting to 2.632 with 55,4% of them being men.

A total of 35 people are being treated in the ICU, 36% of whom are women, while 81 have been discharged.

At the same time, we have two more dead in the last 24 hours and a total of 146. The average age of the people who lost their lives in our country is 75.

In total, 80.951 clinical samples have been tested.