Return to normalcy in Greece with strict inspections – When to wear masks

After 42 days of a nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus, Greeks will gradually return to normalcy effective Monday, May 4.

Authorities are still providing detailed instructions constantly recommending the observance of personal hygiene measures.

The use of a face mask for citizens is mandatory:

· In public transport and taxis

· In the elevators

· In Hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres.

Equally mandatory is the use of a mask for employees:

· Public transport and taxis,

· In supermarkets and grocery stores that deal in non-processed foods, ie: restaurants, cafes, bakeries, patisseries, butchers, fishmongers, fruit shops, etc.

· In hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres,

· In hairdressers and beauty salons.

New instructions were published yesterday by the General Secretariat of Commerce, reminding the rules are as follows:

1. Proportion of sq.m. and attendees at the venues.

2. Distance between employees.

3. Keeping a list of customer appointments (hairdressers, barbershops, beauty salons, KTEO).

4. Observance of personal protective equipment (mask, hand washing, use of antiseptic).

The authorities will be conducting strict and constant inspections from the early morning hours, with a focus on the retail stores and the companies that are opening up again today. The businesses opening in the first phase include:

– Retail sale of computers, regional computer and software units in specialty stores.

– Retail trade of telecommunication equipment in specialised stores.

– Retail sale of books in specialty stores.

– Retail sale of newspapers and stationery in specialty stores.

– Retail sale of sports equipment in specialised stores.

– Flower retail.

– Vehicle technical inspection services.

– Activities of hairdressers, barbershops and beauty salons.

– Shoe polishing services.

– Optical stores and the sale of hearing aids.

Business owners and consumers should also be very careful about complying with a number of individual protection measures suggested by experts, starting by observance of distances.

Specifically:

· For offices, the rule of one person per 10 square metres and a distance of 1.5 metres applies.

· The number of allowed customers per store must be indicated at the entrance. That is, in stores:

· A total of 4 people are allowed up to 20 square metres (ie employees and customers): 20> 4

· From 20 to 100 square metres, 4 people are allowed, plus 1 person per 10 square metres for the surface from 20 to 100 square metres: 20> 4 +1 per 10sqm

· And over 100 square metres, 12 people are allowed, plus 1 person per 15 square metres for the area over 100 metres: Over 100> 12 +1 per 15sqm.