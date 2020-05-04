Coronavirus Greece: 6 new cases, 2.626 in total, 1 death
There were six new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death from Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours announced Major General pathologist Dimitris Hatzigeorgiou on Sunday evening.
The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2.626.
He also announced one death, so the total number of deaths are now 144.
Meanwhile, 37 persons are being treated in Intensive Care Units and 78 have been discharged.
