Turkey may be using Qatar-sponsored Al Jazeera to smear Greece

As Turkish-state funded TRT World has been proven to be nothing more than a propaganda mouthpiece, and a bad one at that, Turkey’s latest strategy is to use Al-Jazeera to smear Greece.

Why Al-Jazeera?

Al-Jazeera is the state-funded media network of Qatar, the only close ally Turkey has in the Middle East.

The Qatari media network only last month in a film titled ‘Western Thrace, Contested Space: The Turks of northeast Greece,’ attempted to smear Greece, but failed in an article published on Greek City Times that debunked the many lies made.

There is a possibility that Turkey has recruited Al-Jazeera to spread lies about Greece because its own TRT World is a financial blackhole that is sucking Turkish taxpayers dollars for little reward and is failing to convince international audiences, besides a small amount of Pakistanis, of Turkey’s “viewpoint,” as TRT’s former director of news, Carlos van Meek, said in 2016.

Most of the foreign employees contacted by the FT in 2016, privately expressed concerns that they had signed up to a project that would become halfway between state propaganda and an expression of Turkish soft power.

“If we’re not careful, we end up a joke,” said a senior news staffer to FT.

Well TRT World has been proven to be nothing more than a joke in the aftermath of its reportage of the Turkish-imposed migrant crisis against Greece in February and March. TRT World led a failed campaign to demonize Greece to international audiences. The efforts utterly failed and hampered TRT World‘s already diminishing reputation, especially after Greek City Times debunked their lies about the latest migration crisis incident.

Source: Greek City Times