Temperature to reach 30C degrees in early May

The temperature is expected to climb even higher in the coming days, reaching 27-29 degrees Celsius in some places, while the first days of May will see maximum temperatures as high as 30C, according to the available data of the National Observatory of Athens weather service, meteo.

However, on Tuesday and Wednesday, during the hottest hours of the day, there will be instability on the mainland and local rains or thunderstorms will occur. The effects will be more generalised in mountainous areas, while on Wednesday it is likely to affect several areas of Western Greece.