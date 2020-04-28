LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

28 April 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 07C to 26C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 25C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Mostly fair in Athens, 11C-25C; the same for Thessaloniki, 09C-24C.

Greek PM Mitsotakis: SMS will be abolished from Monday, May 4 – Key points of the announcement (video)
Greek PM Mitsotakis: SMS will be abolished from Monday, May 4 – Key points of the announcement (video)

The Greek Prime Minister announced the basic plan for the transition to normality. The main parts of his address to…

Four majestic beaches on mainland Greece
Four majestic beaches on mainland Greece

The beaches in Greek islands are regularly featured in many world top lists for the unique beauty. No surprise there.…

Is the Church worse than a hairdresser’s, Metropolitan Hierotheos protests over decision to keep churches sealed
Is the Church worse than a hairdresser’s, Metropolitan Hierotheos protests over decision to keep churches sealed

The spokesman of the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church, Metropolitan of Nafpaktos Hierotheos expressed his strong reaction to…

