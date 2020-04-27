Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 03C to 23C. Scattered clouds in the western and the eastern parts with temperatures between 05C and 24C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-21C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 07C-21C.
You may be interested
Greeks optimistic about coronavirus, survey showsPanos - Apr 27, 2020
The large majority of Greeks believes the management of the coronavirus crisis by the government is on in the right…
PM Mitsotakis to address nation on lifting of Covid-19 measures on TuesdayPanos - Apr 27, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsitakis will inform the Greek public in a televised address on Tuesday afternoon about the gradual lifting…
Coronavirus death toll reaches 136 in GreecePanos - Apr 27, 2020
Two more fatalities were added to the coronavirus death toll in Greece, bringing the total number to 136. They are…
Leave a Comment