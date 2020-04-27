PM Mitsotakis to address nation on lifting of Covid-19 measures on Tuesday
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsitakis will inform the Greek public in a televised address on Tuesday afternoon about the gradual lifting of the restrictive measures imposed due to the Covid-19 virus.
In his message, the PM is expected to underline that the moving to the phase of lifting the restrictive measures was achieved to the successful completion of the first stage, namely the protection of public health through the imposition and observance of the measures to curb the spread of the virus. This period lasted two months, from February 26, when the first case was detected in our Greece, until today.
The PM is expected to say that the second phase could last over a two-month period, depending on the course of the virus spread. Mr. Mitsotakis will express his gratitude to the citizens of the country and the medical staff for their discipline and focus.
The beginning of the gradual relaxation of the measures is set to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the opening of Mortgage Offices, the Magistrates’ Courts and the Court of First Instance, for specific cases, such as those of the consensual pre-notices. This is likely to be followed next Monday, May 4, by the opening of small shops and hairdressers, with a limit of two customers within the space.
You may be interested
Greeks optimistic about coronavirus, survey showsPanos - Apr 27, 2020
The large majority of Greeks believes the management of the coronavirus crisis by the government is on in the right…
Coronavirus death toll reaches 136 in GreecePanos - Apr 27, 2020
Two more fatalities were added to the coronavirus death toll in Greece, bringing the total number to 136. They are…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Apr 27, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northwesterly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Leave a Comment