German Ministry of Health blunder: Illustration presents Greece as…Turkey’s “child”! (photo)
An at least unfortunate illustration is included in an information material regarding the Covid-19 of the German Ministry of Health translated in 16 different languages, in which the drawing of a mother representing Turkey appears to be holding by the hand a small child representing Greece!
The image has sparked outrage among Twitter users, who have made harsh comments such as “so much lack of sensitivity can only be found in Germany”.
Even Turks laugh ironically in their social media accounts at Greece being portrayed as Turkey’s child.
And all that, in fact, at a time when Turkey’s performance in dealing with the pandemic is far behind that of Greece…
The .pdf file in question, an initiative of the German Ministry of Health and the National Medical Center, provides information to citizens in Arabic, Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian, Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Kurdish, Pashtun, Persian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
You may be interested
Guardian: Greece plans Covid-19 immunity certificates for tourismPanos - Apr 27, 2020
British media outlet The Guardian and its correspondent in Greece, Helena Smith, focuses on the initiatives and actions the Greek…
Greek Church leaders’ “ultimatum” demanding reopening of ChurchesPanos - Apr 27, 2020
Archbishop Ieronymos has requested in a letter to the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the opening of the Churches, according to…
Greeks optimistic about coronavirus, survey showsPanos - Apr 27, 2020
The large majority of Greeks believes the management of the coronavirus crisis by the government is on in the right…
Leave a Comment