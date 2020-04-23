LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Nearly all documents needed by citizens to soon be available online, Theodorikakos says

23 April 2020
31 Views

As of next month, almost all documents needed by the citizens will be available electronically, via the internet, limiting bureaucracy and making things easier for all Greeks, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Wednesday in an interview with SKAI radio.

As the minister explained, it will be possible for all these supporting documents to be received electronically by citizens but also by public sector services, without an application, if deemed necessary. As he said, “this is a very critical and important upgrade”.

Referring to teleworking, which is now being used by a significant proportion of public-sector workers, Theodorikakos noted that “many of the innovations that are being developed need to be legally established, as no one had predicted until now that a situation may arise where widespread use of teleworking is needed. So there are now requirements and challenges on an institutional level as well”.

You may be interested

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine
GREECE
shares50 views
GREECE
shares50 views

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

In a length investigative report published on 21 April TIME magazine has lionised Greek authorities for the country’s spectacular success…

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report
FINANCE
shares48 views
FINANCE
shares48 views

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

Greece’s general government surplus reached 2.7 billion euros or 1.5 pct of GDP in 2019, based on the ESA 2010…

Minister of Education Kerameos says University entrance exams to start in June
GREECE
shares57 views
GREECE
shares57 views

Minister of Education Kerameos says University entrance exams to start in June

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

Minister of Education, Niki Kerameos said in online interview that the aim of the Ministry was to hold the university…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine
GREECE
shares50 views
GREECE
shares50 views

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

In a length investigative report published on 21 April TIME magazine has lionised Greek authorities for the country’s spectacular success in drastically limiting the spread of coronavirus…

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report
FINANCE
shares48 views
FINANCE
shares48 views

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

Greece’s general government surplus reached 2.7 billion euros or 1.5 pct of GDP in 2019, based on the ESA 2010 system of national accounts, Eurostat said on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine
GREECE
shares50 views
GREECE
shares50 views

Top marks for Greek coronavirus management from TIME magazine

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

In a length investigative report published on 21 April TIME magazine has lionised Greek authorities for the country’s spectacular success in drastically limiting the spread of coronavirus…

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report
FINANCE
shares48 views
FINANCE
shares48 views

Greek GDP rose to 184.714 billion euros in 2019, Eurostat report

Panos - Apr 23, 2020

Greece’s general government surplus reached 2.7 billion euros or 1.5 pct of GDP in 2019, based on the ESA 2010 system of national accounts, Eurostat said on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments