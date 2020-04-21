Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday.
Winds from variable directions will reach up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain and light snowfall in the mountainous areas of northern Greece with temperatures ranging from 06C to 15C. Rain in western parts of the country with temperatures between 08C and 24C. Clouds and rain in the eastern parts, 07C-23C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-22C. Clouds and scattered showers in Athens, 10C-20C. Clouds and rain mostly in the morning in Thessaloniki, 10C-15C.
You may be interested
South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgeryPanos - Apr 21, 2020
Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim‘s grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 – by far the…
Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition diedPanos - Apr 21, 2020
The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has risen to 119 as two patients died on Tuesday morning. One…
Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos saysPanos - Apr 21, 2020
Hard work will be needed after the end of the quarantine to restructure the economy but preserving the positive attitude,…
Leave a Comment