LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish intelligence operations in Greece exposed in secret documents

21 April 2020
1 Views

Turkish intelligence agency MIT infiltrated refugee camps in Greece in order to spy on critics of the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, secret documents have revealed.

According to a classified police report that compiled data from various government agencies, the intelligence was collected on members of Erdoğan critic the Gülen group who were forced to flee to Greece to escape an unprecedented crackdown in neighboring Turkey. The document was electronically date-stamped June 29, 2019, when it was shared as an inter-agency document with other branches of the government through the Electronic Information Management System (Elektronik Bilgi Yönetim Sistemi, or EBYS).


(Document 1: The highlighted section of the secret Turkish intelligence document concerns refugee spying in Greece)

Although MIT’s clandestine activities in Greece are widely known, the document is a rare piece of evidence that confirms such operations on foreign soil. The document exposes Turkey’s surveillance of refugees and migrants in Greece in order to identify names, plans and whereabouts of those who were persecuted by the Erdogan regime even while abroad.

The explanatory note for a woman named Hilal Bilim, who is wanted on Gülen-linked charges, says she is one of those who fled Turkey in the aftermath of a false flag coup bid on July 15, 2016. “As a result of the intelligence work, she is one of those Gülenists who was identified as having stayed in refugee centers [in Greece]”, the note explained, stressing that some members and sympathizers of the Gülen movement had illegally crossed into Greece, with some staying and applying for asylum there and others moving to other European countries, mainly Germany.

Source: nordic monitor

You may be interested

South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgery
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgery

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim‘s grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 – by far the…

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has risen to 119 as two patients died on Tuesday morning. One…

Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Hard work will be needed after the end of the quarantine to restructure the economy but preserving the positive attitude,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgery
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgery

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim‘s grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 – by far the most important date in its annual political…

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has risen to 119 as two patients died on Tuesday morning. One patient, in fact, was 35-years-old man and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgery
WORLD
shares8 views
WORLD
shares8 views

South Korea plays down report North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un in “grave danger” after surgery

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

Pyongyang marked the birthday of its late founder, Kim‘s grandfather Kim Il Sung, on April 15 – by far the most important date in its annual political…

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Covid-19 Greece: A 35-year-old man without an underlying condition died

Panos - Apr 21, 2020

The death toll from the coronavirus in Greece has risen to 119 as two patients died on Tuesday morning. One patient, in fact, was 35-years-old man and…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments