Recovery will be difficult but staying positive will allow success, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says
Hard work will be needed after the end of the quarantine to restructure the economy but preserving the positive attitude, unity, creativity and discipline that Greece has shown in the recent period will make the effort successful, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said to ANT1 TV on Tuesday.
He also said that Greece has acquired new and positive assets in this crisis, such as unity and solidarity and a plan, and underlined the need to retain these good traits in the coming period, which is absolutely certain to be difficult.
Referring to the post-lockdown period, Theodorikakos said that the government expects a deep recession but its ultimate size will depend on various factors, one of which is tourism, which is very important for Greece.
On the economy he said that a difficult time lies ahead in a climate of deep recession. “The government is working on a comprehensive plan for restructuring the economy,” he underlined, while repeating that this did not include the possibility of salary and pension cuts.
“We are exiting the crisis with major successes and the digitilization of services”, he claimed, noting that one third of the civil servants were working remotely and that the e-signature in public-sector transactions will become a reality within the next 10 days throughout the interior ministry’s hierarchy and these steps will facilitate the citizens.
Finally, he ruled out the possibility of early elections.
