Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths

Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 10 new confirmed cases, with the deaths reaching 116, during his daily briefing of the press on the spread of the disease.

As he said, 61 patients were being treated in ICUs, while 44 had been discharged from hospital and the people tested amounted 54,344. Thre were a total of 2,245 confirmed cases.