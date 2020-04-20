LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – 117 deaths

20 April 2020
The death of an 86-year-old man, who was hospitalised in the ICU of the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, which became known after the daily briefing of the press, brought the total number to 117.

Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 10 new confirmed cases, with the deaths reaching 116, during his daily briefing of the press on the spread of the disease.

As he said, 61 patients were being treated in ICUs, while 44 had been discharged from hospital and the people tested amounted 54,344. Thre were a total of 2,245 confirmed cases.

