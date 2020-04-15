EU Commission to present roadmap for lifting Covid-19 containment measures
The European Commission is on Wednesday expected to present its roadmap for a coordinated exit strategy from Covid-19 containment measures.
According to a document seen by AFP news agency, the European Commission will provide recommendations to member states, but without a specific timetable.
“A lack of coordination in lifting restrictive measures risks having negative effects for all member states and is likely to give rise to political friction,” the Commission will warn.
This roadmap sets out three exit criteria: a prolonged reduction in the spread of the virus, a well-equipped health system to deal with an increase in infections after removal of measures, and adequate testing ability.
You may be interested
Seven-year bond to be issued within the next few hours, Staikouras saysPanos - Apr 15, 2020
A seven-year bond is due to be issued within the next few hours, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said late on…
Cold front to affect GreecePanos - Apr 15, 2020
Temperatures will drop on Wednesday and the winds will get stronger, the Athens National Observatory's meteo service said on Wendesday.…
IMF predicts shocking 10% recession for Greece in 2020 due Covid-19 crisismakis - Apr 14, 2020
The IMF estimates that the effects of the coronavirus crisis on the Greek economy will be devastating due to the…
Leave a Comment