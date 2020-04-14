LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Generally fair weather on Tuesday

14 April 2020
Generally fair weather is forecast for Tuesday, beginning of the Holy Week, with some cloud cover from midday on.

Variable winds registering 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 5 and 6 at sea but subsiding later. Temperatures from 07C to 23C, starting at 13C on the islands. In Athens, generall fair with some clouding midday on. Variable winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, dropping later in the day. Temperatures form 10C to 22C. In Thessaloniki, the same, including winds, and temperatures from 10C to 20C.

