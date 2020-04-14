Decisions anticipated regarding Athens Metro Line 4 tender

The tender for Athens Metro Line 4, which is the largest public project of the decade, has recently moved in the spotlight.

The Council of State’s decision about two weeks ago to sustain both appeals of the two final contenders have concerned the technical companies and the issue has risen to a governmental level.

Almost from the first moment, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport seems to keep all possible scenarios open, from the continuation of the tender to its cancellation.

Essentially what seems to be the key point in the tender is how far the remaining contenders are willing to go.

What is needed to complete the tender in a timely manner is to reach a consensus that will stop the long-running legal controversy, which until now is considered to have cost the project about 1.5 years.

A tender with legal delays

From the moment the tender started, in August 2017, with the submission of the Expression of Interest, until today, the developments have been more connected with the court disputes rather than with the tender procedures.

Source: ypodomes