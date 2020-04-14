CNN: Greece took swift action against Covid-19 and it is working
CNN International presents in a video report the how Greece was effective in battling against the coronavirus pandemic in comparison to Italy, which resulted in few deaths and an overall low number of infections in the country. The piece points out that the authorities reacted swiftly by shutting down schools and cancelling a large carnival in Patras, as well as other public events drawing large crowds.
Source: CNN
