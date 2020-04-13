LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

13 April 2020
Generally fair weather on Monday, overcast mostly at higher elecvations where rain is expected midday on.

In the west, low visibility early in the morning and at night. Northerly winds reaching up to 6 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean. Temperatures expected to drop east and north. In Athens, generally fair with some cloud cover in the afternoon. NNE winds 4-5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 6 in the east. Temperatures from 10C to 22C. In Thessaloniki, overcast especially at higher elevations midday on. Easterly winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 9C to 20C.

