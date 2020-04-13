LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece – 33 new cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

13 April 2020
Thirty-three new cases of coronavirus and five deaths were reported in Greece on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths to 98, according to the official account.

The total number of cases reached 2,114, with 33 new cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 announced on Sunday.

56.9% of cases involve men, 542 (25.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 819 (38.7%) are related to an already known case.

76 patients are being treated intubated. Their average age is 68 years old, 15 (19.7%) are women and the rest are men. 80.3% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

