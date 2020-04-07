Greek government bans religious services for all faiths
Religious services for the public of all faiths in Greece are banned between April 12 and 20, the Ministries of Education & Religion and of Health said on Monday, tightening coronavirus-related measures.
Services may be carried out behind closed doors by a single religious representative and no more than three assistants (4 in total). The services may be broadcast live on television, radio and on the Internet.
The ban includes worship gatherings of all religions and throughout the country, and includes chapels on private property.
In addition, the public is banned from visiting monasteries either individually or in groups. Monasteries may perform their duties, as long as there are no visitors present.
