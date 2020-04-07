Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away
19 Views
The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has reached 81, after a 42-year-old man from Portaria, Halkidiki, who was being treated for heart problems at the ICU of AHEPA hospital and an 84-year-old woman who was being treated at Evangelismos, passed away.
The unfortunate 42-year-old was reportedly obese and suffering from sickle cell anaemia.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views
Pink Super-moon to be visible tonightPanos - Apr 07, 2020
Although the total coronavirus lockdown will not allow the public to go out and enjoy it in its full magnificence,…
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views
Coronavirus data – Almost 50% of patients aged between 40-64 in GreecePanos - Apr 07, 2020
According to data from the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY), a little under 50% of Greeks who have been…
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views
Greece did something right in dealing with coronavirus spread, writes BloombergPanos - Apr 07, 2020
A Bloomberg article makes reference to Greece’s successful curtailment of the spread of coronavirus in a report focusing on the…
Leave a Comment