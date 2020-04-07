LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus data – Almost 50% of patients aged between 40-64 in Greece

7 April 2020
16 Views

According to data from the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY), a little under 50% of Greeks who have been infected by the coronavirus are aged between 40-64 (45.1%).

So far, Greece has officially reported 79 deaths from the deadly virus, while 90 are intubated in ICUs, with 1,755 confirmed cases.

However, a worrying piece of data is the fact that based on the screening so far, the Covid-19 virus hits 1 in 3  people up to 39 years old. In particular, 2.9% are minors and 30.9% belong to the 18-39 age group.

The elderly over the age of 65 suffer the most serious effects due to the virus and are the ones who are mainly intubated but also have a fatal outcome.

21% of people infected with coronavirus in Greece are over 65 years old, with this age group accounting for 74% of deaths. One in 4 victims of the virus in our country is aged 40-64.

Of the 18 members of this age group who ended up in the ICU, 17 were men.

Male patients are the ones most affected over the age of 65, as of the 54 people who died, 34 were men and 20 were women.

Regarding hospitalisation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), epidemiological data show that ICU beds are occupied almost on parity between people over the age of 65 (53.8%) and younger people, aged 40-64 years (46.2).

Of the 90 infected patients currently in ICUs, 71% are suffering from underlying health conditions or are over 70 years old.

You may be interested

Pink Super-moon to be visible tonight
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Pink Super-moon to be visible tonight

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

Although the total coronavirus lockdown will not allow the public to go out and enjoy it in its full magnificence,…

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has reached 81, after a 42-year-old man from Portaria, Halkidiki, who was being…

Greece did something right in dealing with coronavirus spread, writes Bloomberg
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Greece did something right in dealing with coronavirus spread, writes Bloomberg

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

A Bloomberg article makes reference to Greece’s successful curtailment of the spread of coronavirus in a report focusing on the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18167 views
shares18167 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13269 views
shares13269 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12913 views1
shares12913 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11986 views
shares11986 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11363 views
shares11363 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Pink Super-moon to be visible tonight
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Pink Super-moon to be visible tonight

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

Although the total coronavirus lockdown will not allow the public to go out and enjoy it in its full magnificence, stargazers will be treated to the site…

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has reached 81, after a 42-year-old man from Portaria, Halkidiki, who was being treated for heart problems at the ICU of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Pink Super-moon to be visible tonight
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Pink Super-moon to be visible tonight

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

Although the total coronavirus lockdown will not allow the public to go out and enjoy it in its full magnificence, stargazers will be treated to the site…

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus deaths 81 in Greece after two pass away

Panos - Apr 07, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has reached 81, after a 42-year-old man from Portaria, Halkidiki, who was being treated for heart problems at the ICU of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments